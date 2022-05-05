Donovan won’t seek reelection as Vermont attorney general

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says he will not run for reelection in 2022 or seek any other public office.

The Democrat made the announcement on Thursday, saying he has wrestled with the decision for the past few months and it feels like the right choice.

In a statement, Donovan said, in part: “After nearly sixteen years as an elected official (19 years in public service), it is time to take a break from the political world and pursue other opportunities. I have tried my best to do what was right over the course of my career. I have been guided by the belief that Vermonters are good, decent people who should not be defined by their mistakes, but should be given the opportunity to comply with the law. This belief stems from my own experiences growing up in Vermont, which taught me a valuable lesson: trust Vermonters and believe in their goodness.”

Donovan said it has been a distinct honor to serve the people of Vermont.

Political observers and a recent UNH poll have named Donovan as a potential Democratic candidate for governor. In the poll, some 38% of Vermonters surveyed said they think favorably of Donovan.

Newfane activist Brenda Siegel recently announced she will run for Vermont governor as a Democrat.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has not announced his intentions but it’s widely believed he will seek reelection.

