Advertisement

Herring industry to get $11M to cope with fishery disaster

File photo
File photo(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government is giving the Atlantic herring fishing industry in four states more than $11 million to cope with instability in the fishery.

A scientific assessment in 2020 found that herring are overfished, and quotas for the fish were reduced dramatically. The federal government declared a “fishery disaster,” which cleared the way for assistance.

Atlantic herring are an important East Coast fishery because the fish are used as bait by commercial lobstermen. The fish are also used as food.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said Thursday that the herring industry in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island will get the assistance. More than $7 million is slated for Maine.

Raimondo said the assistance can be used to assist commercial fishermen as well as shore-side infrastructure. She said the assistance “will help affected fisheries and communities recover from disasters and make them more resilient to future challenges.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

x
UVM sees record number of applications
File photo
UVM sees record number of applications
Water flows over the Lake Welch Dam in Harriman State Park near Stony Point, N.Y., Tuesday, May...
AP analysis: Dams across New York pose potential threat
Source: Raycom Media
Vehicles damaged during Colchester incident