Major ski-resort to offer free childcare to employees

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - This week, Smugglers Notch Resort announces they’ll be offering employees free on-site childcare. Prior to this, they were able to pay a discounted rate.

Local non-profit, Let’s Grow Kids, estimates lack of childcare is keeping about 5,000 Vermonters out of the workforce.

Smugglers Notch Human Resources Director Shelly Citron says they’re a family resort and they want that to extend to those working there.

“We know that our employees that work here, we want them to offer the best vacation ever and experience to our little ones, and to do that, we need to make sure they have a high quality of life,” Citron explained.

These types of programs are becoming more common, but director of Let’s Grow Kids, Aly Richards, says they’re only a short term solution.

“We have 8,700 kids in Vermont today that do not have access to childcare,” Richards said. “Those lucky enough to find it feel like they’ve won the lottery, but they are paying 30-40% of their household income on that care.”

Richards added adequate child care would boost Vermont’s economy by $755-million.

“We need sustainable public investment to have enough childcare to meet the demand, be high quality, and have parents be able to afford and access it,” Richards continued. “As you can see that’s a huge barrier to employment.”

She says that will only come with major systemic changes.

In the meantime, those at Smugglers Notch are looking forward to welcoming more kids into their programs.

“We have kids that have been here and know the ropes and are excited to be here, but then bring that energy to the program to all the kids here on vacation,” said Smugglers Notch Director of Children’s Programming Harley Johnson.

Citron said they’ll be rolling out this new benefit in phases.

