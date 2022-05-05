NH pro-choice lawmaker seeks abortion protection law

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Pro-choice lawmakers in New Hampshire are attempting to codify legal abortions into state statute.

New Hampshire lawmakers last year limited access to abortions. Since January, the state has outlawed the procedure after 24 weeks gestation, with exceptions only for pregnancies that threaten the mother’s life or health.

An amendment attached to an existing Senate bill repealing buffer zones around clinics, would legalize abortions up to 24 weeks. Some lawmakers worry that if Roe v. Wade is repealed, as a leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion indicated, that a woman’s right to choose in New Hampshire could be further eroded by the majority in the Statehouse.

“What we know is that those who oppose a position like mine could come forward and try to strike first and actually outlaw this all together. So, what we would like to do is be proactive and put a law on the books that actually codifies safe legal access to abortion care,” said Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-Lebanon, a co-sponsor of the amendment.

Governor Sununu, who has insisted he is pro-choice, signed the late-term ban last year that was included as part of the budget bill. He says he is prepared to sign a new exemption to that law for “abnormalities incompatible with life.”

