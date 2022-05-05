Police search for driver who smashed into multiple parked cars

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for a driver they say smashed into four parked cars on Route 110 in the town of Washington.

They say a 2010-2014 dark blue Subaru Outback hit the cars Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., causing major damage to trunks, bumpers, taillights and doors.

Officers say after hitting the cars, the driver headed onto West Corinth Road.

The Outback would be damaged in the front. Police ask anyone with information to call them at the barracks in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

