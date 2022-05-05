Advertisement

Postmaster general: Get used to ‘uncomfortable’ rate hikes

Americans should get used to “uncomfortable” postage rate increases in coming years as the U.S....
Americans should get used to “uncomfortable” postage rate increases in coming years as the U.S. Postal Service seeks to become self-sufficient, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Thursday.(AcrossTheAtlantic / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans should get used to “uncomfortable” postage rate increases in coming years as the U.S. Postal Service seeks to become self-sufficient, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Thursday.

The Postal Service Board of Governors sets postage rates, but DeJoy said he’ll advocate for raising prices until “we have accomplished our objective of projecting a trajectory that shows us being self-sustaining.”

“I believe we have been severely damaged by at least 10 years of a defective pricing model which cannot be satisfied by one or two annual price increases, especially in this inflationary environment,” he added.

DeJoy made the remarks at a Board of Governors meeting in which the Postal Service reported a loss of about $1.7 billion for the latest quarter.

A sweeping overhaul meant to shore up the Postal Service’s financial future will be reflected in the next quarter’s results. The long-delayed law also ensures six-day-a-week mail delivery.

The bill was signed by President Joe Biden on the same day the Postal Service announced plans for the latest rate increase.

If it wins final approval, then the cost of a first-class “forever” stamp by 2 cents to 60 cents, effective July 10.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

Erika Guttilla testifying in court Thursday in St. Albans.
Sentencing begins for mother and daughter in Highgate murder
Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast
FILE - Caroline Kennedy speaks during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential...
Senate confirms key ambassador slots, including Kennedy
A Norwich University student who says he was removed from his duties for testing positive for...
Norwich University student sues armed forces over HIV policy
GUTTILLA
GUTTILLA