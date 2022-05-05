Reward of up to $5K offered in killings of NH couple

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for killing a Concord couple, New Hampshire authorities said Thursday.

Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, left their apartment complex on April 18 and went for a walk toward some trails. Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that, authorities said.

Their bodies were discovered the night of April 21 in the area of Broken Ground Trails. They died of multiple gunshot wounds, Attorney General John Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said.

Police have received over 130 tips in the case. They ask that anyone who has dashboard camera footage from Loudon Road or Portsmouth Street on April 18 to contact the Concord Police.

They also are asking for help from anyone who was hiking or biking in the Broken Ground Trails areas on April 17 through April 19, in particular on the Marsh Loop Trail.

Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and the message to CRIMES (274637). All tips remain anonymous.

