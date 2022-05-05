UVM sees record number of applications

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont says they’ve received an all-time record number of applications for the upcoming school year.

School officials say they received more than 30,000 applications for undergraduate admission. While official stats will not be published until the next few weeks, they say 50% of the applications are coming outside of New England. The applicants include students from 46 states and 15 other countries with 13% identifying as BIPOC.

UVM President Suresh Garimella says it solidifies the school’s position among the most sought-after universities in the country.

UVM and some other colleges across the region have reported a surge in applications in the last two years.

