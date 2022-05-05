Vehicles damaged during Colchester incident

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A scary moment for some drivers in Colchester who were just trying to let a man cross the street.

Colchester Police say they thought they were going to a crash with a pedestrian Wednesday just before 7 p.m.

But after an investigation, they found Edward Lydecker, 45, of Colchester, was walking across College Parkway when traffic stopped for him. Police say that’s when Lydecker climbed on top of a stopped car and smashed the windshield. He’s then accused of punching the windshield of a St. Michael’s fire engine.

After a struggle, officers say they arrested him.

Lydecker is also accused of spitting on an officer.

He’s been charged with simple assault, aggravated disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief, and assault on a protected professional with bodily fluids.

