Advertisement

Vehicles damaged during Colchester incident

A scary moment for some drivers in Colchester who were just trying to let a man cross the street.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A scary moment for some drivers in Colchester who were just trying to let a man cross the street.

Colchester Police say they thought they were going to a crash with a pedestrian Wednesday just before 7 p.m.

But after an investigation, they found Edward Lydecker, 45, of Colchester, was walking across College Parkway when traffic stopped for him. Police say that’s when Lydecker climbed on top of a stopped car and smashed the windshield. He’s then accused of punching the windshield of a St. Michael’s fire engine.

After a struggle, officers say they arrested him.

Lydecker is also accused of spitting on an officer.

He’s been charged with simple assault, aggravated disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief, and assault on a protected professional with bodily fluids.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

Reward of up to $5K offered in killings of NH couple
Police are looking for a driver they say smashed into four parked cars on Route 110 in...
Police search for driver who smashed into multiple parked cars
Colchester Police say they thought they were going to a crash with a pedestrian Wednesday night.
Vehicles damaged during Colchester incident
Police are looking for a driver they say smashed into four parked cars on Route 110 in...
Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run