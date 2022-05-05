Vermont lawmakers race to wrap things up for the session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a sprint to the finish line for lawmakers in Montpelier as they work to push policy bills and a state spending plan to the checkered flag.

Climate bills and education finance reform are heading to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk.

VT. LAWMAKERS APPROVE CLEAN HEAT STANDARD

Vermont lawmakers this week gave final approval to the clean heat standard, a focal point of Vermont’s climate action plan. The sweeping bill creates a marketplace where fuel dealers can earn credits for installing and incentivizing eco-friendly forms of home heating.

The newest version requires utility regulators to design rules for the program and then submit those plans to lawmakers for legislative approval.

The governor was concerned lawmakers were giving up their rulemaking authority to an unelected body.

Lawmakers hope this change will earn the governor’s signature.

VT. SENATE APPROVES EDUCATION FUNDING CHANGE

The Senate on Thursday also gave final approval to what lawmakers call the most significant change to education funding in the last 30 years.

Vermont schools are funded through the state’s Education Fund, a formula based on per-pupil weights.

But a University of Vermont study found those weights were out of whack and did not give enough resources to towns with low income, rural and English language learners.

So the bill on its way to the governor increases the weight for marginalized students that cost more to educate.

Lawmakers say this proposal has been 10 years in the making.

“We look at the School Boards Association, the Principals’ Association, the Superintendents Association... They all came together presenting those diverse groups. They all came together and said we have to do this, we have to fix this,” said Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Dover.

These changes mean more affluent districts will receive a smaller piece of the pie.

The new weights would take effect in 2025.

And it would ease in the taxing changes to more affluent districts over a five-year period.

VT. HOUSE TO VOTE ON VETO OVERRIDES

House lawmakers are also slated to vote to override Scott’s veto on the state pension plan on Friday, and a veto override vote on a Burlington charter change next week.

Related Stories:

Scott rejects tenants’ rights charter change; Lawmakers poised to override pension veto

Scott vetoes pension reform bill; Friday adjournment unlikely

Lawmakers, advocates push environmental justice bill

Vermont lawmakers try to reach common ground on sticking points

Budget, pension reform bill face veto threat from Gov. Scott

Scott says the bipartisan pension paydown plan doesn’t go far enough

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.