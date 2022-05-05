Vermont’s take-home methadone dispenser program could be a ‘game changer’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Upward of $1.2 million in federal money will allow Vermont to resume and expand a take-home methadone program.

Within the next year, some 400 people in treatment across Vermont could have a methadone-dispensing device of their own, something advocates say will improve — and possibly save — their lives.

Vermont’s model for treating substance-use disorders has become a national standard, and the state now has more people enrolled in medication-assisted treatment programs per capita than almost anywhere else in the world.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Colin Flanders, who reported on the program for this week’s issue.

