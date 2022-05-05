Why is Gov. Scott the reigning veto champ?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont legislative session’s final days are ending with a flurry of vetoes, bringing Governor Scott’s tally over his six years in office to 29, the most of any governor in Vermont history.

It’s a key political tool of the executive branch -- the veto has become increasingly prominent in recent years.

“You don’t want to govern by fear but you want to make it clear that you’re a player in the building and people take you into consideration,” said former Governor Howard Dean, who used his veto pen 21 times during his 11-year tenure.

Governor Jim Douglas issued 18 and Governors Richard Snelling, Madeline Kunin, and John Mead had eight apiece.

Vetoes can fall into one of three categories -- defective legislation, constitutional violations, or policy disagreements.

“I think one of the things that have changed is politics,” said Chris Graff, the AP’s former longtime Montpelier bureau chief. He says there have been 175 vetoes in Vermont history and 80 of them have happened in just the last 30 years. Prior to that, Vermont largely had one-party rule, with Republicans controlling the Statehouse and governorship. But shifting political winds mean there have been more opportunities for disagreement. “You have a very active two-party -- in fact three-party -- system in Vermont. So, governors are more likely to use the veto for policy disagreements.”

But unlike Governor Dean, throughout Phil Scott’s tenure, the House and Senate have been controlled by Democrats, with a super-majority in his past two terms.

Middlebury College political science professor Matthew Dickinson says Scott, who maintains a high approval rating, has used the veto as a tool to negotiate with the majority party and send a message to voters. “The public appreciates what they view as somebody stepping in and protecting the taxpayer’s dollar,” he said.

With every veto, Scott sends a message to the General Assembly explaining his rationale and at times laying out a path forward for the bill.

Governor Dean says the first choice is always compromise. “When possible, you want to come to a compromise with the Legislature, and it usually isn’t about party,” he said.

Dickinson says one of the governor’s most unusual moves was the recent veto of the pension reform bill after it passed unanimously in the House and Senate. He says the governor likely knew the pension veto would be overridden but that his action was aimed at sending a message to voters in an election year that he is fiscally responsible.

According to Graff, out of the 175 vetoes issued in Vermont to date, fewer than 10 have been overidden.

