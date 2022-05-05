BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will settle in to our north over the next several days that will bring us a nice stretch of reasonably sunny, dry weather. An area of low pressure will pass to our south that will spread some clouds over southern New England and into southern Vermont, but we can expect more sunshine and warmer weather by the start of next week.

We’ll see partly sunny skies on Friday, with a few more clouds farther south. Temperatures will reach into the low 60s. That area of low pressure will continue to move east through southern New England on Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds. Northern areas can plan on a bit more sunshine. Highs will remain in the low to mid 60s.

It will be looking great for Mother’s Day with mostly sunny skies on Sunday and highs heading into the upper 60s. The warm up continues into the middle and end of next week with temperatures in the 70s and possibly the low 80s. Dry weather will be the norm all of next week with partly to mostly sunny skies.

