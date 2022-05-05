BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Thursday, everyone! We will get back to sunshine again today after Wednesday’s soaking rain. Today will be the first day of a streak of dry, sunny weather that will last right iinto next week. It will turn much warmer as we get into next week, too.

A system coming out of the Midwest will be tracking to our south on Friday & Saturday, moving west to east. Any rain with this system will stay well down to our south. The worst that we will get out of that system will be some clouds in our southern counties on Friday & Saturday. There will still be plenty of sunshine to the north.

Temperatures will be close to normal levels into the start of the weekend (normal high for Burlington is now 65°), but then a warm-up will begin on Mothers’ Day and continue well into next week. By mid-week, we will be making a run at the 80 degree mark for the first time this year.

Plenty of MAX Advantage weather over the next week or so. Get outside and enjoy! -Gary

