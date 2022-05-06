All State Music Festival tunes up for weekend concerts

COLCHESTER Vt. (WCAX) - After a COVID hiatus, the All State Music Festival returns this weekend.

The second day of rehearsals was underway Friday at Colchester High School ahead of this weekend’s performances. Students from across Vermont are showcasing their skills with choral arrangements, jazz, orchestra, and band. The number of students attending this year is smaller due to ongoing COVID concerns, but students and instructors say it’s being able to perform with others that makes the event special

“This is my second festival I’ve been to this year and I remember the first one -- we walked in and started singing together for the first time and I was like -- it was just shocking to be singing with this many talented people again, especially after it had been such a long time,” said Ava Blaisdell, a Colchester student.

“I’m a junior, so I got into freshman year and sophomore year and I had never been to the festival, so I’m just looking forward to being in the festival and having the concert tomorrow,” added Colchester student Jeannine Bourassa.

All 245 kids from 41 schools had to audition virtually before being hand-selected for the Festival.

Tickets are required to attend the concerts this weekend.

