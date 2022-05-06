Bohjalian releases new thriller

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont author Chris Bohjalian is out with a new thriller.

“The Lioness” features an A-list actress and her husband who take their Hollywood friends on a honeymoon trip to Tanzania for a luxurious safari in 1964. But the glamourous vacation soon takes a dark turn when the group comes under attack by Russians. Bohjalian often writes from a woman’s perspective and weaves history into his novels.

“Colonialism features in “The Lioness,” Western imperialism, Soviet attempts to exploit the continent, American attempts to exploit the continent. Yes, that was important to me. The 1960s were a time of social upheaval,” Bohjalian said.

The book is already being turned into a TV series. Five of his novels have been adapted to the screen, most notably “The Flight Attendant,” starring “The Big Bang Theory’s” Kaley Cuoco.

Watch Darren Perron’s complete interview with Bohjalian coming up this Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

