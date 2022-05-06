New child care facility opens for Queen City families

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Finding reliable and sustainable child care has been a struggle for many parents throughout the pandemic, now there’s a new facility in Burlington’s Old North End helping to provide that care.

“It’s like an enormous weight lifted off your shoulders and I couldn’t be more grateful,” said Rachel Furnari. The Burlington mother gave birth to her first child just weeks before the pandemic and says finding child care for him seemed impossible. “There were no spots anywhere in Burlington and we joined the huge group of parents who have nowhere to send their kids because we had already been waitlisted at all the other places. So, it was really kind of a miracle.”

That miracle for Furnari and several other families is the ONE Arts Community School.

“We are deeply honored and touched with the support from the city to allow us to expand to serve young children and their families,” said Becca McHale, the school’s co-founder.

The city provided a $103,676 capacity grant to help ONE Arts create 28 new spots at the new facility on North Winooski Street.

“A huge majority of children need a better system than we have today. Today is a step in the right direction,” Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said at Friday’s opening.

The school started in Colchester and now adds the Burlington location with its three classrooms and capacity to care for kids anywhere from six weeks to five years old, 5 days a week.

According to Let’s Grow Kids, an advocacy group lobbying for affordable access to child care in Vermont, 8,700 children in the state under the age of six don’t have access to child care. “Families who find it feel lucky but they’re paying 30 to 40% of their household income on that care,” said the group’s Aly Richards.

“Knowing that we have child care that we can count on, that we can walk to, is just a source of incredible comfort and support in our daily life for our family,” Furnari said.

ONE Arts also plans to use the space for family events and parenting and child development classes.

