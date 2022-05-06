Businesses, consumers feel the pain of skyrocketing diesel prices

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Inflation is hitting everyone in the wallet. And at $6 a gallon, the price of diesel is adding insult to injury. As Katherine Huntley reports, even if you don’t drive a diesel vehicle, you’ll likely be paying for it one way or another.

“The prices have pretty much doubled since the first of the year,” said Tony Carpenter, the owner of Carpenter’s Motor Transport. The Williston company has hauled goods -- like Vermont beer -- around New England for almost 100 years. He says they just have to hope for the best when it comes to the soaring price of diesel. Even if you don’t pay at the pump, he says consumers will see rising prices.

“From us doing wholesale to the person delivering to the actual stores, it’s all on a truck and they are all using diesel fuel, so these price increases have really, really hurt.”

New England diesel jumped 77 cents a gallon just last week, putting a further pinch on goods and those transporting them. Ken Simonson, the chief economist for The Associated General Contractors of America, attributes the spike to the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia. That, plus extremely high demands in the construction sector.

“The cost of moving goods and of excavating and building things gets caught up with the cost of them moving those materials and therefore gasoline and diesel prices are going to affect everything that you pay for,” Simonson said.

However, he says unleaded is not experiencing the same spike. “Motorists have taken back to the roads but not at a higher level than before, so I think diesel right now is experiencing stronger demand and therefore stronger price increases than gasoline,” Simonson said.

The Vermont Truck and Bus Association’s Bill Smith says they haven’t seen a spike like this since 2008 and haulers are just trying to hang on. “The trucking companies are like, ‘We can’t keep up.’ That’s what I’m hearing from people. I just can’t keep up with it and you hope that the folks on the other end can pay it, because it’s a squeeze for them too, it’s pretty bleak,” Smith said.

One silver lining Smith says is that at least diesel is available and there are no shortages like in the 1970s.

And it’s also not just companies feeling the pain. According to VTrans, There are more than 6,000 cars and 27,000 trucks in Vermont operating on diesel, so commuters are bearing the brunt of these sky-high prices as well.

