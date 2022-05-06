Advertisement

Colchester creemee shop celebrates teachers and nurses

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday is National Nurses Day which kicks off Nurses Week.

It’s a special time set aside to thank nurses and other health care workers for their tireless hard work, especially during the pandemic.

To say thanks, The Village Scoop is giving out free ice cream to teachers and nurses on Friday.

“They make our worlds a better place, not just for us, but for our kids and loved ones,” said the creemee shop on a social media post.

They also say that many in The Village Scoop family are nurses and teachers and former scoopers have joined the professions.

If you’re a teacher or a nurse, show your ID for a free small ice cream on Friday.

