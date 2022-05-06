Escaping Ukraine: A mother’s firsthand account

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A mother and young daughter who escaped from war-torn Ukraine are now telling their story after finding refuge in the Upper Valley.

In late February, Iryna Petrus woke up to a sound that she has never heard before. Her husband was already out of bed and the two of them realized life as they knew it had changed forever.

“I woke up and it was 5:30 a.m. and I was like, ‘Why are you up?’ And he was like, ‘Russians are here, they invaded Ukraine, it’s war,’” Petrus recalled.

The nearby airport had been bombed and sirens were going off. Ukraine was under attack. Petrus says it’s a feeling you can only truly know if you were there. “It was total shock, where you get to the point where you cannot clearly see, clearly understand, you don’t believe,” she said.

Reality quickly set in after she and her husband had a difficult conversation. She would leave immediately, first to Poland and then for the United States. “He told me that you have to escape and I was like, ‘Well, I’m not going.’ He was like, ‘You will go, please, for our daughter,’” Petrus said.

Their little girl is just four years old. On this day, the she was happily playing and seemingly unaware of the dangers back home. Petrus made connections in the Upper valley a decade ago after attending college in the area. Now, she has returned and they are currently living with friends.

But along with worrying about loved ones in Ukraine, there are new challenges. “I kind of struggle here because from one side, you speak a language, you hold a degree, you have people who want to employ you,” she said. Right now, she can’t get a job. She’s here on a travel visa which means she can’t work unless her status changes, which could take months.

“It’s very important to get jobs, to support themselves, and then to support their families who stood back,” Petrus said. She is applying for temporary protection status while she interviews with potential employers, all while caring for her little girl. She says she does feel overwhelmed at times but says she needs to do her part to support her country. A country, she says, that will prevail.

“All have to stand up and be back to those basic values -- humanity, respect -- and we can all talk. If we are all human beings, that is why we have to communicate and talk. We should not kill each other,” she said.

Petrus says she never has felt as homesick as she does right now and she will be returning to Ukraine with her daughter as soon as it is safe. For now, her number one priority is getting a work visa in the United States.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.