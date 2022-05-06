Failed smuggling attempt and water rescue at the northern border

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WCAX) - U.S. Border Patrol say a horrific tragedy was avoided after local firefighters and officers team up to save several people from a sinking boat near the border.

Police say it happened on April 28 during a failed smuggle attempt from Canada to the United States.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department, Border Patrol agents, and firefighters responded to a boat almost entirely under water in the Saint Regis River in Akwesasne.

One person had made his way to the shoreline, but six people were still on the boat without life jackets in cold water.

After being evaluated, six people from India, ages 19-21, were arrested.

The seventh person is a U.S. citizen. They are now being charged with human smuggling, which is a felony.

