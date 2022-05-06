Advertisement

Former Sununu staffer arrested on domestic violence charge

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — D.J. Bettencourt, deputy commissioner at the New Hampshire Insurance Department and former policy director for Gov. Chris Sununu, has been arrested on a domestic violence charge, according to police records.

Bettencourt, 38, was arrested Thursday, accused of assaulting a person after possibly seeing a text message on their phone, a police report in Salem said. He was released on personal recognizance bail.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney. An email was left for him seeking comment.

WMUR-TV reported Sununu said he understands Bettencourt has been placed on administrative leave; a message to confirm that was left for an Insurance Department spokesperson.

Bettencourt, who became deputy commissioner last year, served as Sununu’s policy director from 2017 until 2021. He helped lead the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force during the early stages of the pandemic.

He had served as a state representative and became House Majority Leader. He resigned in 2012 after admitting that he misrepresented the amount of work he performed for another lawmaker during a law school internship.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

Vermont author Chris Bohjalian is out with a new thriller.
Bohjalian releases new thriller
File photo
Calls for more public input on new NY political maps
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
ONE Arts Community School has expanded child care offerings with a new facility in Burlington's...
New child care facility opens for Queen City families