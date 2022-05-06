Advertisement

Lax Cats roll Albany, advance to America East Championship

17-7 win puts Vermont in fourth straight title game
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team is headed back to the America East Championship for the fourth straight season after dominating rival Albany 17-7 Thursday night at Virtue Field.

The Cats jumped in front by scoring the first four goals and seven of the first eight. Michael McCormack, Brock Haley, and David Closterman all starred on the offensive end, but Thomas McConvey led the way. The newly crowned America East Offensive Player of the Year made it back to back seven-goal games, matching the Great Danes’ output all by himself.

“We’re a confident group,” McConvey said after the game. “We know if we play our best that we’re gonna come out and have a good result...We were getting some stops and then went down on offense and kind of buried a few early and we were just comfortable from there on.”

The conference’s Defensive Player of the Year was solid in between the pipes as well. Fifth year goalie Ryan Cornell posted 12 saves, several of them one-on-one chances on the crease, to prevent Albany from mounting any sort of comeback.

“It’s awesome, I mean it was a great atmosphere tonight, great to see the stands filled,” Cornell said of Vermont’s first ever home playoff game. “Love the energy out of the crowd so we hope we get that again on Saturday.”

The Cats will look to make it back-to-back America East tournament titles and punch their ticket back to NCAA’s when they host UMBC Saturday at noon.

