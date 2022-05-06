L.L. Bean to open Williston store June 10

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - L.L. Bean will be opening its new store in Williston on June 10.

The store was moved from its downtown Burlington location last year after ongoing delays with the adjacent CityPlace project as well as a high incidence of shoplifting, officials said.

The new 15,000 square-foot building is located at Finney Crossing and the store is looking to hire workers.

As part of its community investment commitment, L.L.Bean will also make a $10,000 contribution to the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington.

