Motorcyclist dies in Sheldon crash

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton motorcyclist has died after colliding with a tractor towing a manure spreader.

It happened just before 1:30 Friday afternoon on Route 105 in Sheldon. The Vermont State Police say the tractor pulled out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.

The tractor operator, Jason Kennison of Enosburg, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and may face other charges.

Traffic was re-routed along State Park Road to Colton Road.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.