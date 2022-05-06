Broncos quarterback to speak at Dartmouth graduation

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos’ new quarterback, plans to share his life lessons to Dartmouth students at graduation next month.

The nine-time Pro Bowl player has been tapped to speak at commencement on the Dartmouth Green on June 12.

Wilson will receive an honorary degree along with seven other leaders in the fields of physics, engineering, economics, media, business and finance, and international development.

The Super Bowl-winning QB has deep roots in Hanover. His father and three uncles attended Dartmouth in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

