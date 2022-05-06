Advertisement

Pieciak to run for Vt. treasurer

Michael Pieciak/File
Michael Pieciak/File(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak says he is running as a Democrat for Vermont Treasurer.

Pieciak, who became a familiar face during the pandemic for crunching COVID data, announced his candidacy in Montpelier Friday afternoon, a week after saying he would be stepping down from his current job in mid-May.

Longtime Treasurer Beth Pearce said on Wednesday she would not seek reelection. She said she was recently diagnosed with cancer and wants to focus on her recovery.

Under his leadership, DFR recouped over $13 million for Vermonters, including a record $1.8 million settlement with a South Carolina insurance company for selling unapproved health insurance policies to Vermont college students. He also expanded supervision of online securities trading and cryptocurrency platforms. A recent DFR probe of the digital-asset company BlockFi led to a multi-state $100 million settlement.

Pieciak has served as DFR commissioner since 2017, joining the department as a deputy in 2014 during the midst of the EB-5 fraud scandal. He worked with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the probe, which ultimately resulted in charges of fraud against the Jay Peak developers. He was also one of several current and former state officials listed in a civil action by EB-5 investors, saying the state was “grossly negligent” in monitoring the program. He has previously said it was not “his call” at the time to put a halt to the fundraising efforts.

