Stuck in Vermont: Talking trees with Burlington arborists

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s spring, and Burlington is awash with green buds as plants and trees emerge after a winter slumber.

Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront employs five full-time arborists who take care of 13,000 trees, landscapes, and flower beds throughout the Queen City.

Seven Day’s Eva Sollberger spent some time with the crew to talk about the importance of these urban trees.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

