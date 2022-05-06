Advertisement

UVM seeks Vt. family-run businesses for annual award

By Darren Perron
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Grossman School of Business is accepting nominations for its 11th annual Family Business Awards.

Last year’s winners included Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Giroux Poultry Grain and Orchards, Healthy Living, and the H.N. Williams Store.

Darren Perron spoke with the school’s Dita Sharma about what they are looking for.

This year’s awards will be given out next Fall. The deadline to nominate a family-run business is May 15th.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

A crew from Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront tending trees.
Stuck in Vermont: Talking trees with Burlington arborists
Stuck in Vermont: Talking trees with Burlington arborists
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
Finger print combined with DNA strand graphic
New York court halts family DNA searches for crime suspects