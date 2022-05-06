UVM seeks Vt. family-run businesses for annual award

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Grossman School of Business is accepting nominations for its 11th annual Family Business Awards.

Last year’s winners included Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Giroux Poultry Grain and Orchards, Healthy Living, and the H.N. Williams Store.

Darren Perron spoke with the school’s Dita Sharma about what they are looking for.

This year’s awards will be given out next Fall. The deadline to nominate a family-run business is May 15th.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.