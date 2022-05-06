Advertisement

UVM women down Bingo in America East semifinal

13-12 win punches Cats’ first ever ticket to the conference title game
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s lacrosse team rebounded from Saturday’s home loss to Binghamton by downing the Bearcats 13-12 in a dramatic America East Semifinal Thursday night at Albany. With the win, Vermont accomplished a pair of firsts: their 13th win of the season sets a new program record, and they advanced to the conference championship game for the first time ever.

Ava Vasile hit the 75-point plateau with six goals in Thursday’s contest, the biggest of which came with just eight seconds remaining in regulation for the final 13-12 margin.

“That was probably the most meaningful goal I will ever have or have had, Vasile said after the game. “It was just so exciting. I remember looking and going like, ‘Did it go in? Did it go in?’ It was so awesome.”

Vermont moves on to Saturday’s title game, where they will face host Albany, a team they have not beaten since 2008. But the close contest between the two teams back in early April gives the Cats confidence they have a shot.

“I think we just got to keep playing together and playing our game,” said fifth-year middie Grace Giancola. “think sometimes we get a little distracted with all the other things going around and maybe just kind of those jitters, you know, not being able to go to the championship game beforehand. But, I think it’s just going to take us focusing on ourselves and playing our own game and playing together to really win thay championship.”

The America East Championship is slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday.

