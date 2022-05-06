Vermont DMV to keep scheduling system

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since the pandemic has eased up a bit, many essential services are returning to in-person and walk-in services, but Vermonters are noticing the DMV isn’t taking any steps in that direction.

DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli says they’ve decided to keep the appointment system permanently. She says it’s proving to reduce wait times and be easier on employees.

“There is an end to the day and it’s not ‘am I going to be here until 6 or 7 o’clock, or do I need to make arrangements for my family and that has been very positive.,” Minoli explained.

Pre-COVID, the average wait time at a Vermont DMV was more than 30 minutes. With the scheduling system, that wait time is only ten minutes.

Minoli says most people can get appointments within three days, but for people who may not be tech savvy or not know they should be scheduling ahead, they aren’t turning away walk-ins.

“I didn’t have an appointment,” said Burlington resident Elsie Berroute. “I just walked in. They served me right away and I was out quickly.”

With this change, Minoli says they’ve seen an increase in mail and online activities, something she says they’re prepared to deal with.

For things that cannot be done online or via mail, you can make an in-person appointment on the DMV website.

