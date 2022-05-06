Advertisement

Vermonters get ready to Green Up

Green Up Day is on Saturday, it’s a time to get outside and take out the trash.
By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Up Day is on Saturday, a time for many to get outside and take out the trash.

During the annual Vermont tradition, volunteers spend time cleaning up their communities.

Green trash bags are available in your town to be picked up before Saturday, and you can also check in with an app to find groups and team challenges.

Officials are reminding participants to wear gloves and leave things like needles alone.

Even though it’s one day a year, Green Up Vermont’s Kate Alberghini says you can green up all year-round.

“Many Vermonters green up year-round, on their walks daily, weekly, that sort of thing. The other thing we can do is to reduce our waste, so reduce all our plastic water bottles, or getting a reusable container. When you’re out on a walk, bring a bag with you, pick up some trash,” Alberghini said.

Green Up Day is on Saturday, it's a time to get outside and take out the trash.
