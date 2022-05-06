Vermonters turn in nearly 3.5 tons of unused prescription drugs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 7,000 pounds of unused medication is out of cabinets and drawers thanks to Drug Take Back Day.

Over the weekend, Vermonters dropped of their unused pills to 64 collection sites in 14 counties.

At nearly 3.5 tons, it was the second highest total ever tallied.

Experts say getting rid of unused medication is important, because then it won’t be abused or accidentally consumed by children or pets.

Flushing or tossing pills can pollute waterways and wildlife.

Disposal boxes are still up at police stations and pharmacies year-round.

