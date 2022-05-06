Vt. brewers celebrate World Beer Cup honors
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont breweries just placed in The World Beer Cup.
The contest bills itself as the “Olympics of beer,” the most prestigious beer competition in the world. Switchback Brewing earned a Gold for its Katie’s Love Poem brew, and Lawsons Finest was honored with a Silver for its Rum Barrel Aged Fayston Maple Imperial Stout.
You can check out all the winners here.
