Vt. brewers celebrate World Beer Cup honors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont breweries just placed in The World Beer Cup.

The contest bills itself as the “Olympics of beer,” the most prestigious beer competition in the world. Switchback Brewing earned a Gold for its Katie’s Love Poem brew, and Lawsons Finest was honored with a Silver for its Rum Barrel Aged Fayston Maple Imperial Stout.

