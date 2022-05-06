Vt. lawmakers override pension reform; Scott vetoes ‘Clean Heat Standard’

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Friday vetoed a major climate bill that lawmakers have called a key strategy in their efforts to reduce the state’s dependence on fossil fuels that warm the climate. Meanwhile, lawmakers completed their override of a pension reform plan.

The so-called Clean Heat Standard bill seeks to reduce home heating carbon emissions, which make up 30% of the state’s greenhouse gasses. The bill would create a credit marketplace for fuel dealers who choose to sell cleaner sources of fuel and invest in weatherization. It tasks the Public Utility Commission with coming up with rules for the marketplace.

Lawmakers tried to address the governor’s concerns with a “check back,” where regulators would report back to the Legislature with their plan. But in his 30th career veto, the governor said the Legislature should be able to vote on the final plan and its costs.

“What the Legislature has passed is a bill that includes some policy, with absolutely no details on costs and impacts, and a lot of authority and policy making delegated to the Public Utility Commission (PUC), an unelected board,” Scott said in his veto message.

The Clean Heat Standard was a key recommendation of the state’s climate council created under the Global Warming Solutions Act. Leaders in the House say they’re disappointed to see the veto and are planning an override vote next week. There’s no word yet on plans from the Senate.

LAWMAKERS COMPLETE PENSION REFORM OVERRIDE

House lawmakers Friday followed their Senate counterparts and unanimously overrode the governor’s veto on the state’s pension reform bill -- the first time in state history both chambers unanimously overrode a veto.

The bill seeks to close a $3-billion unfunded liability in teacher and state employee retirement funds. The governor vetoed it, saying it did not provide systemic change. He also wanted a defined contribution plan like a 401k.

With the overrides in both chambers complete, the reforms are now law.

Related Stories:

Vt. lawmakers approve thermal energy bill

Vt. Senate overrides pension reform veto

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.