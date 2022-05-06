Washington County prosecutor enters AG race

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A day after Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced he will not seek reelection, Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault jumped into the race for his seat.

The Democrat Friday gathered with supporters in Barre to announce his candidacy. Thibault was appointed by Gov. Phil Scott to take over the busy Washington County office after the sudden resignation of former prosecutor Scott Williams in 2018. He previously served as an assistant attorney general and deputy state’s attorney. He’s also a military veteran, having served as a Judge Advocate General for the U.S Army.

Thibault Friday emphasized what he calls a “holistic approach” to public safety, saying he is a strong advocate of restorative practices, drug treatment court, as well as being an ally to victims of crime.

Other contenders are also likely waiting in the wings. Charity Clark, Donovan’s chief of staff Thursday said she is seriously thinking about running. And Brooks McArthur, a former deputy prosecutor now in private practice, says he’s also thinking about it.

Thibault’s announcement is the latest in what is expected to be a busy primary and election season for statewide offices. In addition to the open AG seat, there are wide-open races for treasurer, secretary of state, Lt. governor, U.S. Senate, and Congress.

Governor Phil Scott is expected to announce his reelection intentions in the coming days.

