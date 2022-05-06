Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We started our stretch of dry weather yesterday with tons of sunshine. It will stay dry today, but there will be more clouds around, especially the farther south you are, as a large frontal system heads eastwards from the Midwest. We will be just on the far northern edge of that system, so we’ll get some cloudiness out of it in our southern counties, but it will stay dry. There will be more in the way of sunshine up to the north, closer to the Canadian border.

It will be much the same on Saturday, but then skies will be clearing out by the end of the day, and that will lead to a bright and sunny Sunday for Mothers’ Day! Temperatures will start to bounce up starting on Sunday, and there will be a serious warming trend which will continue well into next week. High temperatures will come up into the 70s, and even low 80s by the end of the week.

There will be many opportunities to take MAX Advantage of the weather over the next week. Have a great weekend, a Happy Mothers’ Day, and enjoy the weather! -Gary

