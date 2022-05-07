Advertisement

Burlington police arrest juvenile following alleged attack

By Cam Smith
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult after Burlington Police say he chased an adult, swinging and stabbing with a knife.

Police say the victim would not cooperate, so they could not determine if they’d been stabbed.

The teen was charged with Aggravated Assault and cited into Adult Criminal Court.

Police won’t release the name of the 17-year-old being charged as there is a chance that the case gets moved to juvenile court, where names are confidential.

Police say UVM and South Burlington police also responded to the scene.

