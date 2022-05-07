Advertisement

H.S. scores and highlights for Friday, May 6th

Baseball, softball and lacrosse
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BASEBALL

South Burlington 10, Burlington 0

White River Valley 10, Leland & Gray 1

Bellows Falls 6, Fair Haven 3

BOYS LACROSSE

Essex 10, Woodstock 8

Burr and Burton 17, Mt. Anthony 3

Stratton 10, GMVS 7

Middlebury 7, BFA - St. Albans 2

CVU 16, Mt. Mansfield 1

Rice 15, Burlington 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Spaulding 15, Stowe 1

Hartford 17, Milton 3

GMVS 13, Harwood 4

