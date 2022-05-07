Local businesses prepare for busy Mother’s Day Weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s crunch time for Mother’s Day shopping, but it’s getting harder to find certain things. Many local businesses say this is their busiest year since the start of the pandemic.

From flowers to brunch reservations, many of the businesses in our area are prepping for a busy weekend.

“We’re busy. It tends to be a last minute holiday,” Meghan Fitzpatrick of Lake Champlain Chocolates said.

“We have a sold out restaurant from the morning to late afternoon,” Silvio Mazzella of Jules on the Green said.

Several local businesses are in the home-stretch of Mother’s Day prep including Snowflake Chocolates in Burlington.

“People are just realizing Mother’s Day is this Sunday, so we’ve been super busy,” Sharon Wintersteen said.

Local florists say their sales are up 20% right now as a result of Mother’s Day shopping. With the uptick in sales, comes increased challenges with staffing shortages and supply chain issues.

“It’s been hard to get certain items, then other items we are able to get, we’re paying a premium price,” Mazzella said.

“The supply chain issues are all the way from the packaging to the ingredients to the chocolate,” Wintersteen said.

But that hasn’t kept any of these businesses from being able to provide traditional Mother’s Day favorites like chocolate covered strawberries from Lake Champlain Chocolates.

“We have a limited supply,” Fitzpatrick said. “We dip them fresh and we’ll be dipping them every day until Sunday.”

Owner of Chappells Florist, Kristin Eaton, says they’re working on more than 400 flower orders this weekend.

“It’s more fresh flowers we’re doing, more vase arrangements, something in a basket,” Eaton said. “We’ve had a long cold winter, so everyone wants color.”

While it can be stressful for businesses, they say they’re grateful for this bounce back from the pandemic.

“Our customers here in Vermont have been so good about supporting small businesses through the whole pandemic,” Wintersteen said.

“Now that we’re open, we want everyone to be safe and comfortable and enjoy giving Mom a little special part of the day,” Mazzella added.

Other gift ideas include a homecooked meal or a handmade card. Have a happy Mother’s Day!

