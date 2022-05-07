Advertisement

Local businesses prepare for busy Mother’s Day Weekend

By Rachel Mann
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s crunch time for Mother’s Day shopping, but it’s getting harder to find certain things. Many local businesses say this is their busiest year since the start of the pandemic.

From flowers to brunch reservations, many of the businesses in our area are prepping for a busy weekend.

“We’re busy. It tends to be a last minute holiday,” Meghan Fitzpatrick of Lake Champlain Chocolates said.

“We have a sold out restaurant from the morning to late afternoon,” Silvio Mazzella of Jules on the Green said.

Several local businesses are in the home-stretch of Mother’s Day prep including Snowflake Chocolates in Burlington.

“People are just realizing Mother’s Day is this Sunday, so we’ve been super busy,” Sharon Wintersteen said.

Local florists say their sales are up 20% right now as a result of Mother’s Day shopping. With the uptick in sales, comes increased challenges with staffing shortages and supply chain issues.

“It’s been hard to get certain items, then other items we are able to get, we’re paying a premium price,” Mazzella said.

“The supply chain issues are all the way from the packaging to the ingredients to the chocolate,” Wintersteen said.

But that hasn’t kept any of these businesses from being able to provide traditional Mother’s Day favorites like chocolate covered strawberries from Lake Champlain Chocolates.

“We have a limited supply,” Fitzpatrick said. “We dip them fresh and we’ll be dipping them every day until Sunday.”

Owner of Chappells Florist, Kristin Eaton, says they’re working on more than 400 flower orders this weekend.

“It’s more fresh flowers we’re doing, more vase arrangements, something in a basket,” Eaton said. “We’ve had a long cold winter, so everyone wants color.”

While it can be stressful for businesses, they say they’re grateful for this bounce back from the pandemic.

“Our customers here in Vermont have been so good about supporting small businesses through the whole pandemic,” Wintersteen said.

“Now that we’re open, we want everyone to be safe and comfortable and enjoy giving Mom a little special part of the day,” Mazzella added.

Other gift ideas include a homecooked meal or a handmade card. Have a happy Mother’s Day!

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Vermont State Police investigate shooting in Highgate
Addressing racial equity in Williston
Addressing racial equity in Williston
A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult after Burlington Police say he chased an adult,...
Burlington police arrest juvenile following alleged attack
What to do in our region Saturday, April 7.
What to do, Saturday April 7