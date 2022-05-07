New accessible trail opens in Upper Valley

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - There’s a new handicapped accessible hiking trail in the Upper Valley.

The one-mile trail is located in the woods behind Rivendell Academy in Orford, N.H. It connects the 36-mile Cross-Rivendell Trail System.

Angel’s Trail is named in memory of an Orford resident who had mobility issues. The Upper Valley Trails Alliance helped to build the trail. Officials say more accessible trails like this one are needed throughout the region.

“There is a huge growing need and demand for accessible trails,” Russell Hirschler with the Upper Valley Trails Alliance said. “But, they are very hard to build. So, when there is an opportunity like a trail close to a school, and there is funding and there is community support from the Upper Valley Trails Alliance and other community members, it creates a win, win, win, situation.”

A $45,000 grant from New Hampshire’s Recreation Trails program made the trail possible. Officials say they are looking at a number of different locations throughout the Upper Valley to build more.

