Vermont State Police investigate shooting in Highgate

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police say one victim sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in the town of Highgate.

Police say they were notified at about 5:35 a.m. that a man had been shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Vermont Route 207 and Paquette Drive near the St. Albans/Swanton town line.

Initial investigation determined the shooting had occurred on U.S. Route 7 in Highgate near Rheaume Road when the occupant of a home fired multiple rounds at the vehicle. The vehicle was driven south after the shooting to the location where it ultimately stopped.

One person in the vehicle suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. No one is currently in custody.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993, or submit a tip anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

