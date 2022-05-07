What to do, Saturday May 7

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Saturday, May 7.

The 42nd season of Burlington Farmer’s Market kicks off Saturday, May 7. Participants can expect there to be an array of local vendors. Typical products include fruits and veggies, maple products, and more. The event starts at 9 a.m. and will wrap up by 2 p.m. that afternoon.

Vermont’s 50+ Expo is another annual event returning Saturday.

There will be music, giveaways, exhibits, and interactive seminars. In addition to free coffee and special travel offers. All ages are welcome. The 50+ Plus Expo starts at 10 a.m. and will go on until 3 p.m.

The Pride Center of Vermont is hosting a Transplant Sale and Block Party Saturday, May 7.

Guests can stop by to pick up some new plants or cuttings. A great way to spruce up your gardens at home. The block party will feature food trucks, live music, and more. This event supports The Center’s Transgender program. You can check out the event anytime from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

