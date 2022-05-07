Advertisement

Williston takes steps toward inclusive community

A display of racial equity in Williston. Find out what steps Williston is taking to bridge the gap.
By Rachel Mann
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Williston is taking steps to show solidarity for racial equity in a visual way. Town officials say the goal is to send a message, saying more needs to be done.

In March, Select board members voted to leave the Black Lives Matter flag hanging outside of the Williston town offices, while drafting a diversity, equity, and inclusion statement.

Executive Director of the Williston Community Justice Center, Cristalee McSweeney says symbolism holds a place in equity, but having a plan to achieve it is equally important.

“It’s time to have the conversation,” McSweeney says. “It really involves identifying and remembering the wider view of diversity, equity, and inclusion. I think having these conversations will allow us to examine those opportunities.”

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates about 93% of people living in Williston are white, meaning it could be easy for people to turn a blind eye to racial inequities in the community.

Erik Wells, Williston’s Town Manager, says as they draft a D.E.I. statement, they’ll be looking for community feedback.

“It’s looking at what we stand for as a community, and being able to articulate that clearly,” Wells said. “So, everyone looks at Williston and looks at our community values, and we have community input into what that means.”

“I think it’s important for us to recognize who and what our town is made up of, and the values we represent,” McSweeney said.

Anyone interested in providing feedback to the town of Williston can do so by emailing Cristalee McSweeney, at CMcSweeney@willistonvt.org

