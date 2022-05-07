BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures were a touch on the cool side on Green Up Day, but still pleasant for cleaning up or other outdoor activities. Tonight will be crisp, with patchy frost likely, including the Champlain Valley. If you have tender outdoor plants, you’ll want to protect those. Mother’s Day is looking fantastic, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

A strong area of high pressure will bring a long stretch of dry weather, along with significantly warmer temperatures. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny, with highs around 70 degrees on Monday, and into the low to mid 70s Tuesday. We’ll then get into the 80s for the end of the week, with highs possibly reaching the mid 80s by Saturday.

