BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is Green Up Day, and the weather will be cooperating for that. It will be a touch on the cool side with highs mainly in the upper 50s, but otherwise it’s looking decent for outdoor activities. The outer fringes of a storm system in the Mid-Atlantic states will keep high clouds around, especially in southern parts of the region. Mother’s Day is looking great, with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the mid 60s.

Just the other week, we had snow. Now we have a taste of summer on the way. The upcoming week will be dry, with a significant warming trend. Monday will be sunny, with highs around 70 degrees. Tuesday though Friday will feature mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, then Thursday and Friday will reach the low 80s. Lows will be in the 50s by the end of the week. Enjoy!

