Cold water warning as the temperatures rise

By Melissa Cooney
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It might be warm out but the National Weather Service wants to remind you that the water is still very cold.

While we’re all enjoying nice, spring weather, bodies of water like Lake Champlain are still around 41 degrees. With the forecast calling for 70′s and even 80 degree temperatures over the next week, many folks might take to activities like canoeing and kayaking. The National Weather Service however warns if your boat capsizes or you end up underwater, the shock of the cold water can cause hypothermia to set in very quickly.

The National Weather Service forecaster Peter Banacos said, “Each year across northern New York and Vermont we have a couple of drownings on average. So we really want to try to preclude that how people take care when they go out on the area rivers and streams or even delay that to Memorial Day or later.”

Forecaster Banacos warns if you do take to the water, you should wear a dry suit and a life jacket. He said usually by Memorial Day weekend, water temperatures rise to the 50s and you have more time to remove yourself from the water if you fall in.

