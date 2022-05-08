Advertisement

Fatal motorcycle crash in Enosburgh

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Enosburgh, Vt. - (WCAX) An Enosburgh motorcyclist has lost his life in a two vehicle collision Saturday afternoon. Vermont State Police said Winfield Mueller, 61 of Enosburgh, was riding a 1998 Harley when he collided with a Chevy Aveo on Route 118 as it was turning onto Bank Road in the town of Montgomery.

Mueller was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy was not hurt. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the St. Albans State Police barracks.

