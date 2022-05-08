Advertisement

High speed leads to rollover crash in Danville

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are recovering this morning after a rollover crash in Danville, Saturday night.

Police say it happened on Route 15, near Isham Hill Road in Danville just after 8:00 p.m.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The vehicle toppled over off the roadway, causing severe damage.

According to police, the driver and passenger were able to get out and speak with officers.

Both were taken to Northeastern Vermont Medical Center for their injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.

