Look Ahead: Week of May 9

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region this week:

The Vermont Public Health Association will host it’s annual meeting on Wednesday, May 11. VPHA will discuss Vermont’s mental health crisis.

The panel will consist of several mental health experts ranging from the State’s Dept. of Mental Health, to Child and Adolescent Psychologists.

Organizers say the pandemic has had a devastating impact on Vermonters of all ages. The goal is to inform residents about the system’s needs and where it can improve.

Those interested can attend in person at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Montpelier, or virtually from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Dept. will hold two deer hearings this week, to discuss the 2022 Antlerless Harvest and Youth Season recommendations.

The hearings are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Bellows Falls Union High School. A second hearing is scheduled for the same time on Thursday, May 12, at the Fish and Wildlife Dept. in Essex Junction.

Department officials say deer populations in five units, primarily in the Champlain Valley, are above their respective population objectives, and increased antlerless harvests are recommended in those areas to reduce deer numbers.

To read the full list of recommendations, click here.

The Vermont Arts Council will celebrate Vermont’s Week of Inclusion this week.

It started last year, when Governor Phil Scott proclaimed the second week of May as ‘Inclusion Week’ in the state.

During the week long celebration, Abundant Sun, will host a series of webinars to discuss Vermont’s Declaration of Inclusion, and its importance for Vermont cities, towns, and businesses.

A second webinar will analyze data on the state of inclusion and belonging in the Green Mountain State.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.